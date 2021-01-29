SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Hospital Corpsman Rupland Tran, assigned to Navy Operational Support Center, Guam, receives his chief petty officer anchors from family and mentors during a pinning ceremony held on Camp Covington in Santa Rita, Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 00:55
|Photo ID:
|6502105
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-UN744-1206
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CPO Pinning Ceremony Held on Camp Covington [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Travis Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
