    CPO Pinning Ceremony Held on Camp Covington [Image 5 of 7]

    CPO Pinning Ceremony Held on Camp Covington

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Travis Simmons 

    Commander Task Force 75

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Hospital Corpsman Rupland Tran, assigned to Navy Operational Support Center, Guam, receives his chief petty officer anchors from family and mentors during a pinning ceremony held on Camp Covington in Santa Rita, Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 00:55
    Photo ID: 6502105
    VIRIN: 210129-N-UN744-1206
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPO Pinning Ceremony Held on Camp Covington [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Travis Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pinning ceremony
    "CPO
    30NCR
    Camp Covington
    CTF 75"

