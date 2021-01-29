CNRC Promotes New Chief Petty Officers During Pandemic

210129-N-FC991-0157 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Jan. 29, 2021) Navy Recruiting Command’s Command Master Chief Ricardo Moreyra (left) and Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Rear Adm. Dennis Velez (right) congratulate Chief Information Systems Technician Marlin Wren during a chief pinning ceremony at Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. The CPO pinning ceremony is the culmination of an intense nine-week training period where senior leaders introduced the CPO selectees to a set of challenges that were designed to strengthen their leadership abilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Jarrett/Released)

