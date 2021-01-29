210129-N-FC991-0110 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Machinist’s Mate Jilmar Pena receives his chief petty officer (CPO) combination cover during a chief pinning ceremony at Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. The CPO pinning ceremony is the culmination of an intense nine-week training period where senior leaders introduced the CPO selectees to a set of challenges that were designed to strengthen their leadership and mentoring abilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Jarrett/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 18:16
|Photo ID:
|6501696
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-FC991-0110
|Resolution:
|3593x5390
|Size:
|752.31 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNRC Promotes New Chief Petty Officers During Pandemic [Image 9 of 9], by SA Elijah Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
