210129-N-FC991-0073 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Engineman Carlo Flaccavento gets pinned by family members during a chief pinning ceremony at Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. The CPO pinning ceremony is the culmination of an intense nine-week training period where senior leaders introduced the CPO selectees to a set of challenges that were designed to strengthen their leadership abilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Jarrett/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 18:17
|Photo ID:
|6501699
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-FC991-0073
|Resolution:
|7605x5070
|Size:
|961.54 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNRC Promotes New Chief Petty Officers During Pandemic [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Preston Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CNRC Promotes New Chief Petty Officers During Pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT