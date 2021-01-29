Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRC Promotes New Chief Petty Officers During Pandemic [Image 2 of 9]

    CNRC Promotes New Chief Petty Officers During Pandemic

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Preston Jarrett 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210129-N-FC991-0100 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Machinist’s Mate Jilmar Pena gets pinned by family members during a chief pinning ceremony at Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. The CPO pinning ceremony is the culmination of an intense nine-week training period where senior leaders introduced the CPO selectees to a set of challenges that were designed to strengthen their leadership abilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Jarrett/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 18:16
    Photo ID: 6501697
    VIRIN: 210129-N-FC991-0100
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRC Promotes New Chief Petty Officers During Pandemic [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Preston Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NRC
    Chief pinning
    Navy
    Recruiting

