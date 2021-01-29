CNRC Promotes New Chief Petty Officers During Pandemic

210129-N-FC991-0166 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Fire Controlman Matthew Reimer gets pinned by a family member during a chief pinning ceremony at Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. The CPO pinning ceremony is the culmination of an intense nine-week training period where senior leaders introduced the CPO selectees to a set of challenges that were designed to strengthen their leadership abilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Jarrett/Released)

by PO3 Preston Jarrett