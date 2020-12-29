Reserve Centralized Repair Facility provides strategic depth

Tom Schilling, a Contract Field Team member, gathers the proper tools to complete the assembly of a refurbished engine, Dec. 29, 2020, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The facility produces all C-130H Hercules T-56 3.5 modified engine and 54H60-117 propeller overhauls for Air Force Reserve Command and various Air National Guard units. The average overhaul cost for a T-56 engine here is approximately $800,000 as compared to $1.5 million per engine from the commercial repair facility. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)
