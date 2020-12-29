Reserve Centralized Repair Facility provides strategic depth

Dave Embler, Contract Field Team member, assembles and tests the wiring harness for a refurbished Quick Engine Change kit QEC on a wiring board prior to installation, Dec. 29, 2020, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The facility produces all C-130H Hercules 3.5 engine modifications and 54H60-117 propeller overhauls for Air Force Reserve Command and various Air National Guard units. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)

