Reserve Centralized Repair Facility provides strategic depth

Stan Gonyea, a Contract Field Team member, inspects the lower portion of the engine, Dec. 29, 2020, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The facility produces all C-130H Hercules T-56 3.5 modified engine and 54H60-117 propeller overhauls for Air Force Reserve Command and various Air National Guard units. After streamlining the repair process in 2001 to mimic an assembly line, the facility averages 12-16 days, or 2 days per each section to completely overhaul one engine. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)

