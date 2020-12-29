Stan Gonyea, a Contract Field Team member, inspects the lower portion of the engine, Dec. 29, 2020, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The facility produces all C-130H Hercules T-56 3.5 modified engine and 54H60-117 propeller overhauls for Air Force Reserve Command and various Air National Guard units. After streamlining the repair process in 2001 to mimic an assembly line, the facility averages 12-16 days, or 2 days per each section to completely overhaul one engine. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 12:33
|Photo ID:
|6501134
|VIRIN:
|201229-F-XD998-0012
|Resolution:
|4845x3461
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Centralized Repair Facility provides strategic depth [Image 7 of 7], by Maj. ashley walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
