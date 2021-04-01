Reserve Centralized Repair Facility provides strategic depth

Todd Jobst, Contract Field Team member, inspects the air intake of a newly upgraded T-56 Rolls Royce 3.5 modified engine on Jan. 4, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. An operational check out of all engine and propeller systems are performed, to ensure the systems meet performance specifications before delivery to an Air Force Reserve or Air National Guard C-130H Hercules squadron. Contracted mechanics at the engine test cell facility ensure each engine is serviceable, troubleshoots any issues, and performs additional inspections. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)

