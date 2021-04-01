Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Centralized Repair Facility provides strategic depth [Image 1 of 7]

    Reserve Centralized Repair Facility provides strategic depth

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Photo by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    Todd Jobst, Contract Field Team member, inspects the air intake of a newly upgraded T-56 Rolls Royce 3.5 modified engine on Jan. 4, 2021, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. An operational check out of all engine and propeller systems are performed, to ensure the systems meet performance specifications before delivery to an Air Force Reserve or Air National Guard C-130H Hercules squadron. Contracted mechanics at the engine test cell facility ensure each engine is serviceable, troubleshoots any issues, and performs additional inspections. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 12:33
    Photo ID: 6501129
    VIRIN: 210104-F-XD998-0010
    Resolution: 5030x4024
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    maintenance
    C-130
    centralized repair facility
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform

