Reserve Centralized Repair Facility provides strategic depth

Contract Field Team member, Jon Hart, cleans and inspects an engine reduction gear box, Dec. 29, 2020, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The facility produces all C-130H Hercules 3.5 engine modifications and 54H60-117 propeller overhauls for Air Force Reserve Command and many Air National Guard units. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)

