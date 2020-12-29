Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Centralized Repair Facility provides strategic depth

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Photo by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    Tom Spuhler, a Contract Field Team member, inspects and cleans a propeller blade prior to assembly on, Dec. 29, 2020, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The facility produces all C-130H Hercules T-56 3.5 modified engine and 54H60-117 propeller overhauls for Air Force Reserve Command and various Air National Guard units. Since 2015, 395 C-130H four bladed props received intensive maintenance. (U.S. Air Force Reserve photo by Maj. Ashley Walker)

    This work, Reserve Centralized Repair Facility provides strategic depth [Image 7 of 7], by Maj. ashley walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    maintenance
    C-130
    centralized repair facility
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform

