CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs

SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Capt. Bret Grabbe (left), commodore of Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, and Command Master Chief Eric Baker (far right) pose with the Navy’s newest chiefs, Chief Hospital Corpsman Nicholas Manjarrez, Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Josh Wagner, and Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Alex Hepburn, after a CPO pinning ceremony at Konetzni Hall. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam.

