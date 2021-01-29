SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) - Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Alex Hepburn, from West Palm Beach, Florida, is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer by his girlfriend and friend during a CPO pinning ceremony at Konetzni Hall. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 20:06
|Photo ID:
|6500208
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-OH628-2110
|Resolution:
|4371x3122
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Hometown:
|WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSS-15 Welcomes Navy's Newest Chiefs [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs
