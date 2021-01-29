SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) - Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Alex Hepburn, from West Palm Beach, Florida, is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer by his girlfriend and friend during a CPO pinning ceremony at Konetzni Hall. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 20:06 Photo ID: 6500208 VIRIN: 210129-N-OH628-2110 Resolution: 4371x3122 Size: 1.13 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSS-15 Welcomes Navy's Newest Chiefs [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.