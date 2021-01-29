SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Hospital Corpsman Nicholas Manjarrez, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, from Normal, Illinois, receives his combination cover from Senior Chief Electricians Mate (Nuclear) Maren Tollefson, from Stanley, North Dakota, assigned to CSS-15, during a chief pinning ceremony at Konetzni Hall. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam.
CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs
