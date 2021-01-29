Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs [Image 5 of 7]

    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Hospital Corpsman Nicholas Manjarrez, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, from Normal, Illinois, receives his combination cover from Senior Chief Electricians Mate (Nuclear) Maren Tollefson, from Stanley, North Dakota, assigned to CSS-15, during a chief pinning ceremony at Konetzni Hall. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 20:06
    Photo ID: 6500210
    VIRIN: 210129-N-VR594-1138
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 20.67 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
    Hometown: NORMAL, IL, US
    Hometown: STANLEY, ND, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kelsey Hockenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs
    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs
    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy's Newest Chiefs
    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs
    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs
    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs
    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy&rsquo;s Newest Chiefs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    Chief Pinning
    USS Key West
    U.S. Naval Base Guam
    CSS-15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT