    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs [Image 4 of 7]

    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) - Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Joshua Wagner, from Wadesville, Indiana, receives his combination cover from his sponsor during a CPO pinning ceremony at Konetzni Hall. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 20:06
    Photo ID: 6500209
    VIRIN: 210129-N-OH628-2146
    Resolution: 4052x2894
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Hometown: WADESVILLE, IN, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy&rsquo;s Newest Chiefs

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    Chief Pinning
    USS Key West
    U.S. Naval Base Guam
    CSS-15

