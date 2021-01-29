CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs

SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) - Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Joshua Wagner, from Wadesville, Indiana, receives his combination cover from his sponsor during a CPO pinning ceremony at Konetzni Hall. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)
