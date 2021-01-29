Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy's Newest Chiefs

    CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) - Chief Culinary Specialist (Submarine) Samuel Lewis, from Beaufort, North Carolina, receives his combination cover from his sponsor during a CPO pinning ceremony for Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), onboard Naval Base Guam. Key West is on e of multiple forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)

    This work, CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

