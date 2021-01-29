CSS-15 Welcomes Navy’s Newest Chiefs

SANTA RITA, Guam (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Josh Wagner, from Wadesville, Indiana, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, is pinned to the rank of chief petty officer by his family during a CPO pinning ceremony at Konetzni Hall. CSS-15 is responsible for providing training, material, and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine commands located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam.

