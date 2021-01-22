U.S. Air Force and Kuwait air force members pose for a group photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2021. This year, the U.S. and Kuwait celebrate the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, which serves as a key milestone in U.S.-Kuwaiti cooperation and helped cement Kuwait’s role as a regional leader in the promotion of peace and security. Due to its strategic geographic location, Dover AFB supports approximately $3.5 billion worth of foreign military sales operations annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2021 14:49
|Photo ID:
|6499846
|VIRIN:
|210122-F-NX530-1360
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
