    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership [Image 21 of 25]

    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Ishmael Hamilton, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation support noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks with a Kuwait air force airman at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2021. The U.S. strongly supports Kuwait’s sovereignty, security and independence as well as its multilateral diplomatic efforts to build greater cooperation in the region. Due to its strategic geographic location, Dover AFB supports approximately $3.5 billion worth of foreign military sales operations annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    Kuwait
    Dover Air Force Base
    Foreign Military Sales
    FMS

