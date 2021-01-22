Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership

Tech. Sgt. Ishmael Hamilton, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation support noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks with a Kuwait air force airman at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2021. The U.S. strongly supports Kuwait’s sovereignty, security and independence as well as its multilateral diplomatic efforts to build greater cooperation in the region. Due to its strategic geographic location, Dover AFB supports approximately $3.5 billion worth of foreign military sales operations annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

