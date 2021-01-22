Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership

Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron finish loading cargo in support of a foreign military sales operation with the Kuwait air force at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2021. Kuwait is an important partner in U.S. counterterrorism efforts, providing assistance in the military, diplomatic, and intelligence arenas and also supporting efforts to block financing of terrorist groups. Due to its strategic geographic location, Dover AFB supports approximately $3.5 billion worth of foreign military sales operations annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

