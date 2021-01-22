Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership [Image 18 of 25]

    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Kuwait air force C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flight line following the completion of a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2021. This year, the U.S. and Kuwait celebrate the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, which serves as a key milestone in U.S.-Kuwaiti cooperation and helped cement Kuwait’s role as a regional leader in the promotion of peace and security. Due to its strategic geographic location, Dover AFB supports approximately $3.5 billion worth of foreign military sales operations annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 14:49
    Photo ID: 6499845
    VIRIN: 210122-F-NX530-1317
    Resolution: 5854x3850
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership
    Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    Kuwait
    Dover Air Force Base
    Foreign Military Sales
    FMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT