Dover AFB strengthens Kuwait, US military partnership

A Kuwait air force pilot gives a thumbs-up to Team Dover Airmen upon arrival at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2021. This year, the U.S. and Kuwait celebrate the 30th anniversary of Operation Desert Storm, which serves as a key milestone in U.S.-Kuwaiti cooperation and helped cement Kuwait’s role as a regional leader in the promotion of peace and security. Due to its strategic geographic location, Dover AFB supports approximately $3.5 billion worth of foreign military sales operations annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

