3d Reconnaissance Battalion shoots table 5

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kia Grandison, an ammunition technician with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, fires down range during a Marine Corps Combat Rifle Program Table 5 Qualification at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The Table 5 qualification is conducted to maintain proficiency in combat marksmanship with the M4 Carbine Service Rifle. Grandison is native to New Brunswick, New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, US