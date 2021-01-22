Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion shoots table 5 [Image 7 of 7]

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion shoots table 5

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kia Grandison, an ammunition technician with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, fires down range during a Marine Corps Combat Rifle Program Table 5 Qualification at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The Table 5 qualification is conducted to maintain proficiency in combat marksmanship with the M4 Carbine Service Rifle. Grandison is native to New Brunswick, New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6497218
    VIRIN: 210122-M-OP162-1408
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion shoots table 5 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rain
    target
    rifle
    ammunition
    Table 5

