U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joseph Dazey, a communications electronic chief with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, times competitors during a Marine Corps Combat Rifle Program Table 5 Qualification at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The Table 5 qualification is conducted to maintain proficiency in combat marksmanship with the M4 Carbine Service Rifle. Dazey is native to Sullivan, Missouri. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 17:49 Photo ID: 6497217 VIRIN: 210122-M-OP162-1321 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.35 MB Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: SULLIVAN, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion shoots table 5 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.