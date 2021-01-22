3d Reconnaissance Battalion shoots table 5

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kelis Secrest, company commander with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion fires an M4 Carbine Service Rifle during a Marine Corps Combat Rifle Program Table 5 Qualification at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The Table 5 qualification is conducted to maintain proficiency in combat marksmanship with the M4 Carbine Service Rifle. Kelis is a native of Pleasant City, Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)
