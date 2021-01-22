U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kelis Secrest, company commander with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion fires an M4 Carbine Service Rifle during a Marine Corps Combat Rifle Program Table 5 Qualification at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The Table 5 qualification is conducted to maintain proficiency in combat marksmanship with the M4 Carbine Service Rifle. Kelis is a native of Pleasant City, Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 17:49 Photo ID: 6497214 VIRIN: 210122-M-OP162-1188 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.48 MB Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion shoots table 5 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.