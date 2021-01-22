Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion shoots table 5 [Image 3 of 7]

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion shoots table 5

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kelis Secrest, company commander with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, and Lance Cpl. Tyler Thorpe, a motor vehicle operator with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, work together during a Marine Corps Combat Rifle Program Table 5 Qualification at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The Table 5 qualification is conducted to maintain proficiency in combat marksmanship with the M4 Carbine Service Rifle. Kelis is a native of Pleasant City, Ohio and Thorpe is native to Burlington, Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 17:49
    VIRIN: 210122-M-OP162-1110
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: BURLINGTON, WI, US
    Hometown: PLEASANT CITY, OH, US
    rain
    target
    rifle
    ammunition
    Table 5

