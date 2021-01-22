Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion shoots table 5 [Image 1 of 7]

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion shoots table 5

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion receive ammunition during a Marine Corps Combat Rifle Program Table 5 Qualification at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The Table 5 qualification is conducted to maintain proficiency in combat marksmanship with the M4 Carbine Service Rifle. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6497208
    VIRIN: 210122-M-OP162-1008
    Resolution: 3390x5085
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion shoots table 5 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rain
    target
    rifle
    ammunition
    Table 5

