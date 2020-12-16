Casing of the Colors: A transitional milestone

Major John Zook, Plans and Operations Officer in Charge, was the Master of Ceremony at the recent Casing of the USACE Colors at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 12:17
|Photo ID:
|6495624
|VIRIN:
|201216-A-ZJ179-001
|Resolution:
|4511x2678
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
