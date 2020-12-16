Casing of the Colors: A transitional milestone

Sergeant First Class Joseph Harrison, Plans and Operations Non-Commissioned Officer, Afghanistan District, showcases the USACE Command Colors for the final time at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan during the ceremony where the Colors will be cased.

