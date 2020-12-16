Sergeant First Class Joseph Harrison, Plans and Operations Non-Commissioned Officer, Afghanistan District, showcases the USACE Command Colors for the final time at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan during the ceremony where the Colors will be cased.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 12:18
|Photo ID:
|6495616
|VIRIN:
|201216-A-ZJ179-003
|Resolution:
|2248x3016
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Casing of the Colors: A transitional milestone [Image 6 of 6], by Cheryl Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
