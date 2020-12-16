As members of the USACE Afghanistan District stand in the background, the Command Team salutes during the playing of the National Anthem during the Casing of the Colors Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 12:19
|Photo ID:
|6495615
|VIRIN:
|201216-A-ZJ179-002
|Resolution:
|4720x2079
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Casing of the Colors: A transitional milestone [Image 6 of 6], by Cheryl Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Casing of the Colors: A transitiional milestone
LEAVE A COMMENT