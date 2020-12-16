Casing of the Colors: A transitional milestone

As members of the USACE Afghanistan District stand in the background, the Command Team salutes during the playing of the National Anthem during the Casing of the Colors Ceremony.

Date Taken: 12.16.2020
Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF