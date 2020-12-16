U. S. Soldiers of the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Afghanistan District, Bagram Airfield pose in front of the U.S. and USACE command flag after the Casing of the Colors Ceremony. Representing the District are from left, Sergeant First Class Joseph Harrison (kneeling), Sergeant Major Nathan Marshall, Senior Enlisted Leader, COL Mark Geraldi, Afghanistan District Commanding Officer, and Major John Zook (kneeling).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2020 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 12:23 Photo ID: 6495619 VIRIN: 201216-A-ZJ179-006 Resolution: 3591x3187 Size: 1.86 MB Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Casing of the Colors: A transitional milestone [Image 6 of 6], by Cheryl Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.