    Casing of the Colors [Image 3 of 6]

    Casing of the Colors

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    12.16.2020

    Photo by Cheryl Moore 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Afghanistan District

    COL Mark Geraldi, USACE Transatlantic Afghanistan District Commander, along with Sergeant First Class Joseph Harrison, and Sergeant Major Nathan Marshall, Senior Enlisted Leader Case the Command Colors at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2020
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 12:22
    Photo ID: 6495617
    VIRIN: 201216-A-ZJ179-004
    Resolution: 2231x2073
    Size: 777.5 KB
    Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Casing of the Colors [Image 6 of 6], by Cheryl Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Casing of the Colors: A transitiional milestone

    TAGS

    U. S. Army
    USACE

