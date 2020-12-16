Date Taken: 12.16.2020 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 12:22 Photo ID: 6495617 VIRIN: 201216-A-ZJ179-004 Resolution: 2231x2073 Size: 777.5 KB Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Casing of the Colors [Image 6 of 6], by Cheryl Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.