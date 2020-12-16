Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Casing of the Colors: A transitional milestone [Image 4 of 6]

    Casing of the Colors: A transitional milestone

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    12.16.2020

    Photo by Cheryl Moore 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Afghanistan District

    COL Mark Geraldi, USACE Afghanistan District Commanding Officer, addresses District team members during the Color Casing Ceremony held at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan on December 16, 2020.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Casing of the Colors: A transitional milestone [Image 6 of 6], by Cheryl Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U. S. Army
    USACE

