COL Mark Geraldi, USACE Afghanistan District Commanding Officer, addresses District team members during the Color Casing Ceremony held at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan on December 16, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 12:22
|Photo ID:
|6495618
|VIRIN:
|201216-A-ZJ179-005
|Resolution:
|4753x2257
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIRFIELD, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Casing of the Colors: A transitional milestone [Image 6 of 6], by Cheryl Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Casing of the Colors: A transitiional milestone
