Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy [Image 21 of 21]

    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eddie Moran, team leader, Special Reaction Team, Provost Marshall’s Office, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, looks around a room during a live-fire shoot house training at the Los Angeles Police Academy, Los Angeles, California, January 21, 2021. MAGTF-TC SRT Marines participated in the two-week Los Angeles Police Academy, Special Weapons and Tactics certification course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 19:07
    Photo ID: 6495045
    VIRIN: 210121-M-IB436-1979
    Resolution: 4313x2875
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy
    Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Marine Corps

    TAGS

    SWAT
    SRT
    PMO
    Provost Marshall’s Office
    Special Response Team
    Special Weapons and Tactics team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT