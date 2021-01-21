Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 19:07 Photo ID: 6495034 VIRIN: 210121-M-IB436-1282 Resolution: 3778x2519 Size: 6.24 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.