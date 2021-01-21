Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy

U.S. Marines with Special Reaction Team, Provost Marshall’s Office, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, throw an M84 stun grenade during a live-fire shoot house training at the Los Angeles Police Academy, Los Angeles, California, January 21, 2021. MAGTF-TC SRT Marines participated in the two-week Los Angeles Police Academy, Special Weapons and Tactics certification course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

