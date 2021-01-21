U.S Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jesse Rastetter, shield Marine, Special Reaction Team, Provost Marshall’s Office, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, operate a Throwbot 2 reconnaissance robot during a live-fire shoot house training at the Los Angeles Police Academy, Los Angeles, California, January 21, 2021. MAGTF-TC SRT Marines participated in the two-week Los Angeles Police Academy, Special Weapons and Tactics certification course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6495040
|VIRIN:
|210121-M-IB436-1657
|Resolution:
|3007x2005
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
