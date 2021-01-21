Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eddie Moran (left), team leader, and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jesse Rastetter (right), shield Marine, Special Reaction Team, Provost Marshall’s Office, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, operate a Throwbot 2 reconnaissance robot during a live-fire shoot house training at the Los Angeles Police Academy, Los Angeles, California, January 21, 2021. MAGTF-TC SRT Marines participated in the two-week Los Angeles Police Academy, Special Weapons and Tactics certification course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

