U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eddie Moran (left), team leader, and U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jesse Rastetter (right), shield Marine, Special Reaction Team, Provost Marshall’s Office, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, operate a Throwbot 2 reconnaissance robot during a live-fire shoot house training at the Los Angeles Police Academy, Los Angeles, California, January 21, 2021. MAGTF-TC SRT Marines participated in the two-week Los Angeles Police Academy, Special Weapons and Tactics certification course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6495041
|VIRIN:
|210121-M-IB436-1665
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|10.5 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Better together; MAGTF-TC SRT Marines train at the LAPD SWAT Academy [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
