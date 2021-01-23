Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel [Image 16 of 16]

    KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Army Spc. Tevin Walker, an evacuation medic for Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, stages a field ambulance during a joint force protection exercise in Kosovo on Jan. 23, 2021. A mock vehicle-born improvised explosive device was detected at the main gate, initiating a cooperative process between military police, security contractors, medical and fire department personnel, and the explosive ordnance disposal team to secure the area and eliminate the threat. Combat medic specialists assigned to the 566th Medical Company (Area Support) based out of Fort Hood, Texas, were on standby near the gate to provide medical care if necessary. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021
    This work, KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Force Protection
    Regional Command-East
    Maryland National Guard
    Military Police
    KFOR 28
    U.S. Europe and Africa

