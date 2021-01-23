U.S. Army Spc. Tevin Walker, an evacuation medic for Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, stages a field ambulance during a joint force protection exercise in Kosovo on Jan. 23, 2021. A mock vehicle-born improvised explosive device was detected at the main gate, initiating a cooperative process between military police, security contractors, medical and fire department personnel, and the explosive ordnance disposal team to secure the area and eliminate the threat. Combat medic specialists assigned to the 566th Medical Company (Area Support) based out of Fort Hood, Texas, were on standby near the gate to provide medical care if necessary. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 10:50 Photo ID: 6493809 VIRIN: 210123-A-KS612-091 Resolution: 5440x3336 Size: 6.54 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.