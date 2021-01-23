Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel [Image 13 of 16]

    KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal Soldiers, deployed to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, direct a TalonIIIB multi-mission robotic system during a joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 23, 2021. A mock/notional vehicle-borne IED was detected at the main gate, initiating a cooperative process between military police, security contractors, medical and fire department personnel, and the explosive ordnance disposal team to secure the area and eliminate the threat. The robot was used to scout the vehicle and ensure it was safe for memberes of the 702nd Ordnance Company, Grafenwoehr, Germany, to approach. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021
    VIRIN: 210123-Z-TN401-1053
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Force Protection
    Regional Command-East
    Maryland National Guard
    Military Police
    KFOR 28
    U.S. Europe and Africa

