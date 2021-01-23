U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal Soldiers, deployed to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, direct a TalonIIIB multi-mission robotic system during a joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 23, 2021. A mock/notional vehicle-borne IED was detected at the main gate, initiating a cooperative process between military police, security contractors, medical and fire department personnel, and the explosive ordnance disposal team to secure the area and eliminate the threat. The robot was used to scout the vehicle and ensure it was safe for memberes of the 702nd Ordnance Company, Grafenwoehr, Germany, to approach. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 10:50 Photo ID: 6493806 VIRIN: 210123-Z-TN401-1053 Resolution: 5085x3304 Size: 1.31 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.