    KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel [Image 15 of 16]

    KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Baylee Uscier, a U.S. military police investigator assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, responds to a joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 23, 2021. A mock vehicle-borne improvised explosive device was detected at the main gate, initiating a cooperative process between military police, security contractors, medical and fire department personnel, and the explosive ordnance disposal team to secure the area and eliminate the threat. Uscier worked with the EOD team to question the suspect. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel

    TAGS

    Force Protection
    Regional Command-East
    Maryland National Guard
    Military Police
    KFOR 28
    U.S. Europe and Africa

