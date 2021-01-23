Baylee Uscier, a U.S. military police investigator assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, responds to a joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 23, 2021. A mock vehicle-borne improvised explosive device was detected at the main gate, initiating a cooperative process between military police, security contractors, medical and fire department personnel, and the explosive ordnance disposal team to secure the area and eliminate the threat. Uscier worked with the EOD team to question the suspect. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 10:50 Photo ID: 6493808 VIRIN: 210123-A-KS612-032 Resolution: 3524x4823 Size: 6.37 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.