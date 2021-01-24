KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, conducted a joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 23, 2021. While conducting a routine search at the main gate, a military working dog detected a mock vehicle-borne improvised explosive device and alerted its handler.
Two role players in the vehicle were apprehended by security contractors and the gate was shut down. This initiated a cooperative process involving military police, security personnel, an explosive ordnance team, medical first responders and the fire department to secure the area and eliminate the IED threat.
2nd Lt. Allison Vierps, officer in charge of the military police force on Camp Bondsteel, began planning the exercise in December.
“The main goal of this exercise was to see how the different units work together,” said Vierps, a Maryland Army National Guard Soldier. “My MPs have never worked with contract security or EOD personnel before.”
As the EOD team worked to disable the IED and a military investigator helped question the suspects, Vierps and her Soldiers facilitated communication between the teams and provided area security.
Vierps said her Soldiers responded exactly how they were supposed to, even without a complete set of instructions. They staged patrol cars and security personnel on the roads to prevent vehicles from reaching the gate before it was cleared.
“I didn’t give them all of the information because I wanted to test them,” said Vierps, “but they’re doing their job correctly. It’s good to see it happened how I imagined it would happen without any major points of conflict.”
While the exercise offered a way to test the capabilities and interoperability of units on Camp Bondsteel, Vierps said it also reinforced the effectiveness of existing KFOR procedures to keep service members and civilians safe on base.
“The exercise had good training value, and we don’t need to make any major changes to the plans KFOR has put in place,” said Vierps.
