U.S. Army Spc. Ivan Slawsky, a military working dog handler deployed to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force 28, uses a military working dog to sniff out an improvised explosive device during a joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Jan. 23, 2021. A mock vehicle-borne IED was detected at the main gate, initiating a cooperative process between military police, security contractors, medical and fire department personnel, and the explosive ordnance disposal team to secure the area and eliminate the threat. The military working dog quickly found the IED and alerted his handler of its presence. Slawsky is assigned to the 100th Military Police Detachment based out of Stuttgart, Germany. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 10:50 Photo ID: 6493807 VIRIN: 210123-Z-TN401-1009 Resolution: 4742x2892 Size: 1.18 MB Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR conducts joint force protection exercise at Camp Bondsteel [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.