KILKIS, Greece—Soldiers from 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault” and 596th Airmobile Battalion, Hellenic Army, celebrate the conclusion of Pegasus 21 here Jan. 20. The exercise spanned seven days and helped familiarize Greek Allies with the planning and conduct of U.S. air assault operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 05:52
|Photo ID:
|6493221
|VIRIN:
|210121-A-RR275-930
|Resolution:
|6720x3604
|Size:
|13.06 MB
|Location:
|KILKIS, GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pegasus 21: Air Assault with the Wings of Destiny
LEAVE A COMMENT