Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece

KILKIS, Greece—Soldiers from 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault” and 596th Airmobile Battalion, Hellenic Army, celebrate the conclusion of Pegasus 21 here Jan. 20. The exercise spanned seven days and helped familiarize Greek Allies with the planning and conduct of U.S. air assault operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

