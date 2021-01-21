Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 6 of 6]

    Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece

    KILKIS, GREECE

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    KILKIS, Greece—Soldiers from 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault” and 596th Airmobile Battalion, Hellenic Army, celebrate the conclusion of Pegasus 21 here Jan. 20. The exercise spanned seven days and helped familiarize Greek Allies with the planning and conduct of U.S. air assault operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 05:52
    Photo ID: 6493221
    VIRIN: 210121-A-RR275-930
    Resolution: 6720x3604
    Size: 13.06 MB
    Location: KILKIS, GR 
    Pegasus 21: Air Assault with the Wings of Destiny

    greece
    EUCOM
    usarmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    101Aviation

