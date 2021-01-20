Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece

KILKIS, Greece—CW3 Denise Alonso-Griffie, UH-60 Black Hawk Pilot, 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault,” finishes her pre-flight inspection before an air assault during a training scenario here Jan. 20. Black Hawk pilots complete pre-flight tasks before takeoff to ensure the safety of the crew and any passengers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

