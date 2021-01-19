KILKIS, Greece—UH-60 Black Hawk Pilots with the 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault,” hover over a peak during a training scenario here Jan. 20. Black Hawk pilots rehearse this technique to expand landing capabilities of difficult terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 Photo ID: 6493214 Location: KILKIS, GR This work, Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jabari Clyburn