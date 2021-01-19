KILKIS, Greece—UH-60 Black Hawk Pilots with the 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault,” hover over a peak during a training scenario here Jan. 20. Black Hawk pilots rehearse this technique to expand landing capabilities of difficult terrain. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 05:53
|Photo ID:
|6493214
|VIRIN:
|210119-A-RR275-352
|Resolution:
|6720x4054
|Size:
|13.91 MB
|Location:
|KILKIS, GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pegasus 21: Air Assault with the Wings of Destiny
