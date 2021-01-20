KILKIS, Greece—A Soldier with the 596th Airmobile Battalion, Hellenic Army prepares to execute an air assault from a U.S. Black Hawk during a training scenario here Jan. 20. Real-time, partnered scenarios improve NATO’s ability to conduct integrated multinational planning, enhance interoperability, and deter aggression in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 05:52 Photo ID: 6493217 VIRIN: 210120-A-RR275-536 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.33 MB Location: KILKIS, GR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.