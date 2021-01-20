Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece

KILKIS, Greece—Soldiers with the 596th Airmobile Battalion, Hellenic Army establish aircraft security during an air assault training scenario here Jan. 20. Real-time, partnered scenarios improve NATO’s ability to conduct integrated multinational planning, enhance interoperability, and deter aggression in the Black Sea region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)
