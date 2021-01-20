Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 3 of 6]

    Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece

    KILKIS, GREECE

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    KILKIS, Greece—CW3 Denise Alonso-Griffie and CW4 Edward Griffie, UH-60 Black Hawk Pilots with the 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault,” finish pre-flight checklists before an air assault during a training scenario here Jan. 20. Black Hawk pilots complete pre-flight tasks before takeoff to ensure the safety of the crew and any passengers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 05:52
    Location: KILKIS, GR 
    This work, Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

