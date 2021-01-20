KILKIS, Greece—CW3 Denise Alonso-Griffie and CW4 Edward Griffie, UH-60 Black Hawk Pilots with the 5th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, “Eagle Assault,” finish pre-flight checklists before an air assault during a training scenario here Jan. 20. Black Hawk pilots complete pre-flight tasks before takeoff to ensure the safety of the crew and any passengers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jabari Clyburn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 05:52 Photo ID: 6493216 VIRIN: 210120-A-RR275-416 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.71 MB Location: KILKIS, GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pegasus 21- Multinational Aviation Support in Greece [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.